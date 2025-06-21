Casey Legumina News: Settling in during June

Legumina recorded the final two outs in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs, allowing no baserunners and fanning one.

June has been a productive month for Legumina, who now owns a 2.08 ERA and 11:3 K:BB over his last 8.2 innings. It's a much-needed rebound after he gave up a season-high six runs in his final outing of May, and Legumina should continue working primarily as a middle reliever and in low-leverage situations while also seeing occasional high-leverage work when needed.