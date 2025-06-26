Menu
Casey Schmitt Injury: CT scan returns negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Schmitt's CT scan on his injured left wrist came back negative Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt was hit by a pitch on his left wrist Wednesday and was held out of the lineup Thursday versus Miami. The versatile infielder underwent imaging, the results of which showed that he doesn't have a fracture. It's not yet clear if Schmitt will need to miss additional time, and for now he can be considered day-to-day.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
