Casey Schmitt Injury: Exits early Sunday

Schmitt exited Sunday's contest against the Dodgers in the third inning after fouling a ball off his foot earlier in the game, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt fouled a ball off his foot in the top of the second inning, ultimately toughing it out for another frame before leaving the contest in the bottom of the third. The 26-year-old was already dealing with a sore foot from a previous foul ball earlier in the week, so he may have reaggravated it Sunday. Tyler Fitzgerald replaced him at third base, batting sixth against Los Angeles, and Schmitt can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's off day prior to Tuesday's series opener at home against the Guardians.