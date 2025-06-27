Casey Schmitt Injury: On bench Friday

Schmitt (wrist) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with a bone bruise as a CT scan came back clean after being hit by a pitch on the wrist Wednesday, though Schmitt said that "it's pretty messed up in there." He's been filling in as San Francisco's primary third baseman with Matt Chapman (hand) on the shelf, but Schmitt is now in danger of missing some time himself.