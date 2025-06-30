Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt Injury: Placed on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 7:33am

Schmitt (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to June 27, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schmitt will officially head to the IL after missing the team's last four games with a bone bruise in his left wrist. The 26-year-old will now be sidelined for at least one more week before he'd be eligible to return to action July 7. In the meantime, Tyler Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday to replace Schmitt on the major-league roster.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now