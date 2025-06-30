Casey Schmitt Injury: Placed on 10-day IL

Schmitt (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to June 27, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schmitt will officially head to the IL after missing the team's last four games with a bone bruise in his left wrist. The 26-year-old will now be sidelined for at least one more week before he'd be eligible to return to action July 7. In the meantime, Tyler Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday to replace Schmitt on the major-league roster.