Casey Schmitt Injury: Scratched again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 10:59am

Schmitt (wrist) was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old was also scratched from the lineup Saturday as he continues to manage a wrist injury. According to Rubin, manager Bob Melvin said Schmitt is likely to undergo an MRI once the Giants travel to Arizona on Monday, and it remains unclear if a trip to the injured list will be necessary.

