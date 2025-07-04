Casey Schmitt Injury: Taking swings
Schmitt (hand) resumed swinging a bat Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schmitt said he didn't have any issues swinging, and he felt good enough to begin taking batting practice as well. The 26-year-old infielder landed on the injured list Monday due to inflammation in his left hand, though he seems to be progressing quickly enough to have a chance to return when eligible next Monday.
