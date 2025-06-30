Casey Schmitt Injury: Trip to injured list expected
Schmitt is expected to require a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise in his left wrist, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
An MRI on Schmitt's wrist came back negative, but he's still dealing with a painful bone bruise and could use additional down time. Tyler Fitzgerald has a locker at Chase Field and it sounds like he could be added to the roster in Schmitt's place prior to Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
