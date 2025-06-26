Menu
Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt Injury: Undergoing CT scan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Schmitt (wrist) will undergo a CT scan Thursday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

X-rays on Schmitt's left wrist came back negative after he was hit by a pitch in Thursday's game versus the Marlins, but he'll have additional testing to make sure he didn't suffer a fracture. Schmitt is not in the Giants' lineup Thursday, and the team could have more on his condition after the contest.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
