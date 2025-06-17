Casey Schmitt News: Back in action Tuesday
Schmitt (foot) will start at third base and bat sixth Tuesday against the Guardians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After fouling a ball off his foot Sunday, Schmitt missed out on the starting nine Monday, though he managed to appear as a pinch hitter. He'll now rejoin the lineup as San Francisco's third baseman while Rafael Devers makes his Giants debut as the DH.
