Casey Schmitt News: Cleared to return Saturday

Schmitt (wrist) is batting fifth and starting at third base for the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After being hit by a pitch in the left wrist Wednesday, Schmitt was held out of San Francisco's subsequent two games. However, he appears to have avoided a serious injury given his return to the lineup Saturday. With Schmitt manning the hot corner, Christian Koss has shifted back to second base while Brett Wisely has moved back to the bench.