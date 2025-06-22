Casey Schmitt News: Knocks homer, four hits in win

Schmitt went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 9-5 victory over the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old infielder drew his 13th start at third base and fueled the Giants offense with his first career MLB game of three runs scored. This performance also marks Schmitt's second career four-hit contest with the first coming at Arizona on May 11, 2023. The San Diego State product has filled in admirably while Matt Chapman (hand) has been sidelined. Through 104 total plate appearances, Schmitt is slashing .286/.369/.462 with four homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored.