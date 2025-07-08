Casey Schmitt News: Logs RBI in return

Schmitt went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

Schmitt returned to big-league action after being officially placed on the 10-day injured list June 30 (retroactive to June 27) due to left hand inflammation. The infielder drew a walk in the second and added a single in the sixth. The 26-year-old later grounded into a fielder's choice in the eighth, though he drove in the go-ahead run. Schmitt is now slashing .277/.365/.436 with 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and four home runs across 116 plate appearances.