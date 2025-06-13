Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt News: Swats first career grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Schmitt gave the Giants all the offense they needed with his first career grand slam in the third inning off Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Schmitt has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-15 with two homers and seven RBI in that span. He's getting a run of time at third base in the absence of Matt Chapman (hand), whose return is not imminent. For the season, Schmitt is slashing .231/.333/.369 with two homers, 10 RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases over 76 plate appearances.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now