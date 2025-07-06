Ceddanne Rafaela News: Delivers three RBI before exiting

Rafaela exited Saturday's 10-3 win over the Nationals in the bottom of the eighth inning after he slipped and tumbled while trying to stretch a double into a triple in the top of the frame, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI before being removed.

Rafaela was ultimately thrown out at third base before Nate Eaton subbed in for him in the bottom of the inning, but Rafaela's early exit was likely just precautionary since the Red Sox had built a seven-run lead. The center fielder has gotten off to a hot start to July with five extra-base hits (one home run, four doubles), four RBI and three runs in four games.