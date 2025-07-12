Menu
Ceddanne Rafaela News: Getting first start of 2025 at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 7:43am

Rafaela will start at second base and bat second in Saturday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rafaela has batted ninth and played center field virtually all season, but he'll be in new spots on defense and in the lineup Saturday after his walk-off home run Friday extended Boston's win streak to eight games. He's been smoking hot of late, going 14-for-31 (.452) with four home runs, six doubles and 13 RBI during the team's win streak.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
