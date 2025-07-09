Ceddanne Rafaela News: Homer streak ends
Rafaela went went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.
Rafaela saw an end to a three-game home run streak but maintained an extra-base hit streak that reached six games. His two-run double in the sixth inning was part of a four-run frame that broke open a scoreless tie. Rafaela is 10-for-24 with six doubles, three homers and eight RBI during his extra-base hit streak. A ninth-place batter for much of the season, Rafaela was moved up to sixth in the order for the night.
