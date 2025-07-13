Ceddanne Rafaela News: Notches 14th long ball

Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-1 win against the Rays.

The Boston center fielder extended his team's lead to 4-1 with a 352-foot blast off Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot in the sixth inning. This marks Rafaela's fifth home run in July, as he's been scorching hot with a .390 (16-for-41) average, six doubles, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored across 11 games this month. The 24-year-old appears to be amid a breakout season, as he's now slashing .271/.314/.483 with 55 runs scored and 48 RBI while going 13-for-15 on steal attempts in 341 total plate appearances.