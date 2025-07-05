Chad Green News: Picks up win Friday

Green (3-2) struck out one in a scoreless 10th inning Friday to record the win in a 3-2 victory over the Angels.

He did plunk Nolan Schanuel with a pitch, but it was otherwise another tidy performance from Green. The veteran right-hander has been scored upon only once in his last nine appearances, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB through 8.2 innings over that stretch, and he's worked his way back into a high-leverage spot in the Toronto bullpen as a result, collecting two holds and a win his last four outings.