Chad Kuhl News: Sent to minor-league camp

Kuhl was reassigned to minor-league camp by Atlanta on Sunday.

Kuhl signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Feb. 5 after appearing in 31 games for the White Sox during the 2024 regular season, during which he posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 53.1 innings. Kuhl will likely begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Gwinnett, but some strong minor-league outings could lead to him rejoining Atlanta in the majors.