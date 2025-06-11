Chad Patrick News: Allows two homers in loss

Patrick (3-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Patrick surrendered four of his five runs via the long ball in his first start this season allowing multiple homers. It was a mixed outing for the rookie, who set a career high with eight strikeouts but also saw his streak of 14 consecutive appearances with three or fewer earned runs come to an end. He'll carry a 3.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 74.2 innings into a road matchup with the Cubs next week.