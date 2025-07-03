Chad Stevens News: Selected to MLB roster

The Angels selected Stevens' contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Stevens has been with Triple-A Salt Lake all season, slashing .307/.383/.542 with 14 homers, 43 RBI and 48 RBI through 298 plate appearances, and he'll now get his first look in the majors following Christian Moore's (thumb) move to the injured list. The 26-year-old Stevens will make his MLB debut Thursday as the Angels' starting second baseman, though Kevin Newman figures to be the favorite to start at the keystone most days for the Halos going forward.