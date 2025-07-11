Chadwick Tromp Injury: Back to baseball activities

Tromp (back) has resumed doing full baseball activities, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tromp has been sidelined since July 1 due to a lower back strain but appears to be progressing well. He is on track to be the first of Baltimore's four injured catchers to return, as Maverick Handlery (concussion) is still at least a week away from swinging a bat, Gary Sanchez (knee) will miss at least two months and Adley Rutschman (oblique) is only hitting off a tee. Regardless, Tromp still has multiple hurdles to clear before being activated and won't be back until after the All-Star break.