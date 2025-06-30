Chadwick Tromp Injury: Diagnosed with lower back strain

Tromp has been diagnosed with a lower back strain and is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tromp was removed from Monday night's eventual extra-innings win over the Rangers in the third inning. Gary Sanchez had to take over at catcher, and Texas went 4-for-4 on stolen bases afterward. Adley Rutschman (oblique) and Maverick Handley (concussion) are still on the injured list for the Orioles. Top prospect Samuel Basallo remains at Triple-A Norfolk, where he's slashing .264/.390/.579 with 16 home runs, 37 RBI and 37 runs scored across 218 plate appearances. Veteran Jacob Stallings is also in Norfolk. Neither catcher is currently on the 40-man roster.