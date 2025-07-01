Chadwick Tromp Injury: Lands on injured list

The Orioles placed Tromp (back) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is now the third catcher on Baltimore's injured list, joining Adley Rutschman (oblique) and Maverick Handley (concussion). Tromp will be eligible to be reinstated July 11, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point. Jacob Stallings was added to the MLB roster Tuesday to serve as the backup to Gary Sanchez.