Chadwick Tromp Injury: Not ready for baseball activities

Orioles manager Tony Mansolino said Sunday that Tromp (back) hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tromp is one of four Orioles catchers on the 40-man roster who resides on the injured list. Like Tromp, Maverick Handley (concussion) and Gary Sanchez (knee) are also shut down from activities, while Adley Rutschman (oblique) has resumed running and taking swings off a tee but still appears to be weeks away from a return. The Orioles appear set to get by with Jacob Stallings and Alex Jackson as their catching tandem through the All-Star break, and likely to begin the second half.