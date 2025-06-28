Chandler Simpson News: Flashing wheels in return to majors

Simpson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Orioles.

He was also caught stealing, but Simpson has picked up where he left off on the basepaths since returning to the Rays roster Tuesday. The 24-year-old is batting .316 (6-for-19) with a triple and two stolen bases in five games since his promotion, and on the season he's gone 21-for-25 on steal attempts in his first 40 MLB contests.