Chandler Simpson News: Idle against lefty

Simpson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-handed-hitting Simpson was included in the lineup in the Rays' most recent matchup with a southpaw starter (the Royals' Kris Bubic) last Tuesday, but the rookie outfielder will hit the bench for Monday's seres opener while the Athletics send lefty Jacob Lopez to the hill. Christopher Morel, Jake Mangum and Jose Caballero will serve as the Rays' starters in the outfield from left to right.