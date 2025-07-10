Chandler Simpson News: Nabs steal No. 25
Simpson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.
He was also caught stealing, giving Simpson a 25-for-31 showing on the basepaths through his first 50 big-league contests. The 24-year-old speedster has also hit safely in eight straight games to begin July, pushing his slash line to .310/.341/.351. While his lack of power does limit his overall upside, Simpson's steals are likely to have an outsized impact on fantasy pennant races in the second half.
