Chandler Simpson News: Return to majors official

The Rays recalled Simpson from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old speedster was optioned to Durham in late May after posting a .285/.315/.317 slash line with no homers, 19 steals, 11 RBI and 17 runs in his first 35 big-league games, and he'll receive another look with the Rays following the demotion of Kameron Misner. Simpson delivered offensively in his first taste of the majors, but he provided poor defense with minus-5 DRS and minus-3 OAA in just 284 defensive innings. He'll provide fantasy managers with a strong average and stolen-base production, though the defense could result in some playing time limitations if he doesn't improve in the field.