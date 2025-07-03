Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson News: Swipes 23rd bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Simpson went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the A's.

Simpson has started eight of nine games since being recalled June 24. He's hit .345 across 29 at-bats, while striking out only 3.2 percent of the time. Simpson has also unsurprisingly been aggressive on the basepaths, logging four stolen bases on five attempts to bring his total on the season to 23 in only 44 games.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now