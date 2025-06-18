Charlee Soto Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Soto (right triceps strain) was moved to the 60-day minor league injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids.

The Twins organization didn't release new information on his injury, so this could just be a procedural move. However, it likely indicates this is a significant injury. The No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft was off to a promising start at Cedar Rapids, posting a 1.38 ERA and 15:5 K:BB in 13 innings, before suffering the injury in mid-April.