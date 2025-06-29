Chas McCormick Injury: Live at-bats coming

McCormick (oblique) will report to the Astros' spring facility in Florida to face live pitching this week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old landed on the shelf in late May due to an oblique strain but is now nearing the final stages of his rehab program. Manager Joe Espada indicated previously that McCormick would require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Astros, which will likely be the next step if the outfielder faces live pitching with no issues.