Chas McCormick

Chas McCormick Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 10:35am

McCormick (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick has been shelved since late May with a left oblique strain but is finally ready to test things out in game action. If all goes well, he has a shot for activation from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break. McCormick was playing sparingly before getting hurt and that's unlikely to change upon his return.

Chas McCormick
Houston Astros
