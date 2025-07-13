Chase DeLauter Injury: Nursing sore wrist

The Guardians announced Sunday that DeLauter has been held out of the Triple-A Columbus lineup since Friday due to a right wrist soreness, Tommy Wild of SI.com reports.

According to Wild, DeLauter had been playing through the sore wrist for the past few weeks, but the injury seemingly hasn't hindered him at the plate, as he's slashing .295/.390/.486 with four home runs and a 17:17 BB:K dating back to the start of June. The Guardians plan to evaluate the 23-year-old outfielder over the All-Star break before a determination is made on his next course of action. Assuming DeLauter can quickly move past the injury and return to the Columbus lineup, he should remain on track to make his big-league debut at some point in the second half of the season.