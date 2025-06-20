Chase DeLauter News: Homers in back-to-back games

DeLauter went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

DeLauter homered for a second consecutive game and is batting .290/.410/.493 with three homers and 11 RBI over 83 plate appearances for the Clippers. His season was delayed by sports hernia surgery, and DeLauter began rehab in the Arizona Complex League in early May before being activated and assigned to Columbus. He's reached base safely in all 19 games in Triple-A while posting a 16.9 walk percentage and 12.0 strikeout rate. DeLauter has played both corner outfield spots for the Clippers in 2025 and could make his MLB debut for the Guardians, whose right fielders rank 29th with a .541 OPS.