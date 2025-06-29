Chase DeLauter News: Increases volume of games

DeLauter has built up to playing at least five games per week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter opened the season on the injured list while recovering from core muscle surgery in March. He began playing games for Triple-A Columbus in early May, but the body didn't respond quickly at first, and the organization managed his volume and velocity of games. "I think -- really for the first time -- he's now at a point where he's been able to play and absorb the volume of playing five or so days a week," club president Chris Antonetti said, "and not have it impacted negatively and impact his recovery." This news comes at a time when the Guardians' offense has gone into a slumber -- they are last in MLB this month in runs per game (2.87), average (.208), on-base percentage (.274) and slugging (.329). Antonetti effused that the 2022 first-round pick is an option to consider. DeLauter is currently riding a 26-game on-base streak, during which he's posted a .309/.426/.543 line with 11 extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 21 runs.