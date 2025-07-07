Chase Dollander News: Dispatched to minors

The Rockies optioned Dollander to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Dollander has failed to gain any traction in his first 15 major-league starts, putting up a 6.68 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 52:33 K:BB over 68.2 innings. Unsurprisingly, most of his struggles have occurred at Coors Field, where he's held a 9.37 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in eight starts. The move to send Dollander down now could have been made in part to manage his workload around the All-Star break, as the Rockies can get by with four starters this week if they so choose. He should get another opportunity in the majors at some point in the second half.