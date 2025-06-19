Menu
Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander News: Solid in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Dollander didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Washington, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Dollander snared a second consecutive quality start Thursday, displaying excellent command despite having walked multiple batters in 9 of his past 10 starts. It was a revenge game for the 23-year-old, who gave up nine runs (six earned) in an appearance against the Nationals back in April. In 56.2 innings, Dollander owns a 6.19 ERA and a 48:25 K:BB. He's on track to face the Dodgers for his next start.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
