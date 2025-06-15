Chase Dollander News: Suffers seventh loss

Dollander (2-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.

Dollander allowed plenty of baserunners but managed to complete six innings while keeping Colorado within striking distance. Like the rest of the pitching staff, the rookie has endured significant struggles this season, posting a 6.57 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 50.2 innings over 11 starts.