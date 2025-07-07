Chase Lee News: Improves to 4-0

Lee (4-0) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 7-2, extra-inning victory over Cleveland. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Lee retired the last two batters of the eighth inning and then worked the ninth, which set him up for the win when the Tigers erupted for six runs in the top of the 10th. The righty has been effective in his rookie season, posting a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 28 strikeouts across 30.2 innings. Lee has also managed to give Detroit some length out of the bullpen, as he's retired four or more batters 11 times through his 25 appearances to date.