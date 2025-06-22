Chase Petty News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Reds optioned Petty to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

After he was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday, Petty had initially been expected to start the second game of the Reds' series with the Cardinals, but Cincinnati instead elected to have lefty Brent Suter open the game. The Reds didn't end up using Petty as a bulk reliever, with the right-hander not entering the game until the bottom of the 11th after seven other pitchers had been used. Petty ended up taking his third loss of the season in the Cardinals' 6-5 victory, as he recorded two outs before surrendering a Yohel Pozo base hit that allowed the game-winning run to score from second base. The Reds sent Petty back to the minors to get stretched back out as a starter and recalled right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Louisville to replace him in the bullpen.