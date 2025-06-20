Menu
Chase Petty News: Stepping into rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 2:22pm

Petty was added to the Reds' taxi squad Friday and will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Saturday against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The right-hander will start in place of Wade Miley (forearm), who was placed on the injured list Friday. Petty struggled in his first two big-league appearances earlier this season with 13 runs allowed over 5.1 innings, but he pitched to a 2.70 ERA in four starts with Louisville since being demoted.

