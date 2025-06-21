Chase Petty News: Working behind opener Saturday

Petty is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to work in relief behind opening pitcher Brent Suter in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager Terry Francona is labeling Saturday's contest as a bullpen day, but assuming he's formally recalled from the Reds' taxi squad, Petty will likely be tasked with covering multiple innings in relief once Suter exits the contest. Petty yielded 13 earned runs in 5.1 innings over his prior two big-league appearances this season, but he pitched to a 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 16.2 innings over four starts with Louisville upon being demoted May 21.