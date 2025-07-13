Chase Shores News: Drafted by Halos

The Angels have selected Shores with the 47th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-8 righty from LSU, Shores has a huge arm, although there is significant bullpen risk. Shores operates with a sinker and slider and should be able to generate weak contact. He may be stretched back out as a starter by the Angels after working in more of a multi-inning role down the stretch at LSU.