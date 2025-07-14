Chris Arroyo News: Taken in fifth round
The Marlins have selected Arroyo with the 139th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
A lefty-hitting first baseman from Puerto Rico who was a two-way player at Virginia, Arroyo has massive raw power to all fields. He slashed .291/.361/.519 with 11 home runs and a 13.8 percent strikeout rate this spring and could potentially try right field due to his strong arm.
