Chris Arroyo News: Taken in fifth round

The Marlins have selected Arroyo with the 139th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting first baseman from Puerto Rico who was a two-way player at Virginia, Arroyo has massive raw power to all fields. He slashed .291/.361/.519 with 11 home runs and a 13.8 percent strikeout rate this spring and could potentially try right field due to his strong arm.