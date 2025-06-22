Chris Bassitt News: Delivers another quality start
Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.
While Toronto's bullpen collapsed late, costing Bassitt the win, the right-hander still delivered a third quality start in his last four outings -- he's posted a 3.12 ERA in that span (26 innings). Overall, Bassitt is 7-3 with a 3.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 90:21 K:BB across 16 starts (92.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Red Sox on the road his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now