Chris Bassitt News: Delivers another quality start

Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

While Toronto's bullpen collapsed late, costing Bassitt the win, the right-hander still delivered a third quality start in his last four outings -- he's posted a 3.12 ERA in that span (26 innings). Overall, Bassitt is 7-3 with a 3.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 90:21 K:BB across 16 starts (92.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Red Sox on the road his next time out.