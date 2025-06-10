Chris Bassitt News: Delivers length in seventh win

Bassitt (7-3) earned the win Tuesday against St. Louis after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out three.

While Bassitt tallied his second-fewest punchouts of the season, he fired seven innings in his second straight start. The veteran right-hander has now allowed at least four runs in three of his last four outings, during which he's seen his ERA rise from 2.83 on May 20 to 3.70 along with a 1.31 WHIP and 78:19 K:BB over 80.1 innings for the campaign. Bassitt is in line for a tough matchup in his next scheduled appearance versus the Diamondbacks, who are slugging .473 against righties since May 1.