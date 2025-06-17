Menu
Chris Bassitt News: Quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Arizona, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Bassitt has had a rollercoaster past five starts, allowing four or more runs three times but allowing four combined runs in his other two outings. The 36-year-old has five quality starts in 15 appearances this season and hasn't exceeded six strikeouts in a start since April 16. He owns a 3.75 ERA and an 83:20 K:BB over 86.1 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to close out a two-start week Sunday against the White Sox.

