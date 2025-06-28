Chris Bassitt News: Rocked for eight runs

Bassitt (7-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out three across two innings.

Bassitt entered Saturday's game having logged three quality starts over his last four outings. That momentum came to a crashing halt, as the veteran right-hander gave up three runs in each of the three innings he pitched in, recording just six outs while tossing 70 pitches (44 strikes). The eight earned runs Bassitt gave up Saturday were as many as he yielded over his last three starts, which inflated his numbers to a 4.29 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 94.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is lined up against the Yankees at home next week.